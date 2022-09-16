IAGR announces digital ticket to its upcoming conference

IAGR will be held from October 17 to 20 October 2022 in Melbourne, Australia.

Press release.- IAGR looks forward to welcoming around 200 international gambling regulators, industry stakeholders and thought leaders to Melbourne for its conference, “A Kickstart for collaboration: Sparking innovation in regulatory practice”, from 17 – 20 October.

To extend the reach of the content to regulators who can’t make it to Australia, IAGR has created a ticket to access the recordings from the conference.

IAGR2022’s digital ticket provides one year’s access to the recordings. IAGR President, Dr Jason Lane, says that this way, attendees can watch the content in their time zone as many times as they like.

“For last year’s conference, we had little choice but to create a digital ticket, given so many of us were unable to travel,” says Dr Lane.

“This year, while we’re thrilled to see in-person ticket sales return to pre-pandemic numbers, we still want to offer the opportunity for as many regulators as possible to access the fantastic sessions we have lined up for Melbourne.

This year’s conference features around 40 speakers and panellists, including:

Andrew Rhodes , CEO, Gambling Commission United Kingdom

, CEO, Gambling Commission United Kingdom Professor Sally Gainsbury, Director, Gambling Treatment and Research Clinic, Brain and Mind Centre, University of Sydney

Director, Gambling Treatment and Research Clinic, Brain and Mind Centre, University of Sydney Michael Morton , Senior Policy Counsel, Nevada Gaming Control Board

, Senior Policy Counsel, Nevada Gaming Control Board Fran Thorn , Chair, Victorian Gambling and Casino Control Commission

, Chair, Victorian Gambling and Casino Control Commission Are Bashir, Chief Executive Officer of the Lagos State Lotteries and Gaming Authority

“Your ticket to IAGR2022, whether you watch the recorded sessions or attend in the flesh, allows you to step back and hear from expert speakers and panel discussions on the latest research, trends, and innovative solutions.”