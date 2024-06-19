1xBet took part in Peru Gaming Show 2024

The global betting company has participated in one of Latin America’s most important gaming exhibitions.

Press release.- Global betting company 1xBet participated in the Peru Gaming Show 2024, one of Latin America’s most important gaming exhibitions. This year, it was held for the 21st time, bringing together the most significant players in the gambling market at the capital’s Jockey Exhibition Center from June 12 to 13.

The 1xBet company pays special attention to Latin America, considering it “one of the key regions for its business because local players are very passionate and have a special attitude towards sports”. The company stated that the professional community appreciated its efforts, awarding 1xBet the Sportsbook Operator of the Year in Latin America title at the international gambling exhibition SiGMA Americas 2023.

“As part of the Peru Gaming Show 2024, 1xBet was pleased to welcome numerous guests to the company’s booth. Our partners actively communicated with brand representatives, newcomers received answers to questions about the platform’s capabilities, and representatives of regional companies discussed the features of betting products with our experts who have solid expertise in the international market,” noted representatives of 1xBet.

Many guests at the 1xBet booth were interested in increasing their income using the 1xPartners affiliate program. Using the example of existing partners, 1xBet representatives demonstrated that 1xPartners provides a high conversion of registrations into deposits, commission from each attracted player, and regular weekly payments using popular payment methods. Partners have a solid database of high-quality promo materials and the support of a personal manager who is ready to answer any question.

1xBet thanks the Peru Gaming Show 2024 organizers for the opportunity to communicate live with partners and the best representatives of the betting industry in the region. The firm stated that Information obtained from communication with exhibition visitors and local experts will be analyzed and used to improve the platform and introduce new 1xBet products.