Hovhannes Tadevosyan, Imagine Live: “Our main goal at ICE London is to showcase our portfolio of live casino games”

Imagine Live’s Head of Marketing Department spoke with Focus Gaming News to discuss their expectations ahead of ICE London 2024 and the company’s next steps.

Exclusive interview.- In an exclusive interview with Focus Gaming News, Hovhannes Tadevosyan, Head of Marketing Department at Imagine Live, provides insights into the upcoming ICE London event and the company’s goals for this year.

Imagine Live will once again be present at ICE London. What have you prepared for this year’s edition?

We are very excited to be a part of ICE London 2024 this year again. Last year, it was very iconic for us since it was the first expo for us and Imagine Live was just ‘born.’

This time is another excitement for us since we’ll showcase our new card game show, ‘Robin The Fair,’ where players will participate in a card game of choice with unique multipliers.

We will also showcase our upcoming game show ‘Roulette Rouge’ which will highlight the iconic cabarets concept. This game itself is a Roulette game, with rounds that will surely surprise the players.

We are positive our visitors will be inspired by both new game show formats for their players.

What are your main goals for this edition after experiencing exceptional participation and a warm welcome from the audience last year?

We are delighted to attend the last ICE exhibition at ExCeL London. It shall be a show full of energy and thoughts of shows in the past as visitors and exhibitors recount all their experiences.

Our main goal is to showcase the portfolio of live casino games at our stand N5-410 at ICE London, including our classics like Blackjack, Roulette, Baccarat, Dragon Tiger, and so on.

2023 was a year of significant growth and development for Imagine Live. Can you share some of your proudest achievements from this past year? How has your work evolved throughout the year?

Imagine Live has achieved so much throughout 2023, and we are thrilled to increase the size of our Imagine Live studios to serve the growing demand in the industry.

Capacity-wise, this should enable us to provide about and expand to live games in themed studio experiences like the newly introduced American Roulette.

What are your goals for 2024?

The main goal for 2024 is to take Imagine Live abroad and open new studios, by creating and implementing new conceptual games. We are dedicated to pushing the boundaries of live dealer games and elevating the live gaming experience across borders.

Which other industry events are you planning to attend next?

Our team is actively planning to participate in several industry Top events, and we are constantly working on expanding our presence in local and non-local events.