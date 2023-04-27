Holland Casino revenue up 147.7% in full-year 2022

Revenue bounced back after the end of pandemic countermeasures despite challenging “external factors”.

The Netherlands.- The state-controlled casino brand Holland Casino has reported €753.8m in gross revenue for 2022, an increase of 147.7 per cent year-on-year. A strong uptick was expected due to the lifting of Covid-19 countermeasures which continued up until February 25, 2022, and the launch of regulated online gambling.

Holland Casino’s 14 venues only returned to operations definitively on February 25 having been closed for 25 days in the early part of the year. CEO Petra de Ruiter said that performance had also been affected by other “external factors”, including increased competition in the online sector and the debate about gambling advertising.

Table games revenue totalled €233.7m, up from €94.1m in 2021 while slots revenue was €327.4m, an increase of 144.9 per cent. Online gaming generated €145.5m, up by 260.1 per cent. Tips more than doubled, totalling €19.9m, and food and beverage revenue tripled to €24m. Other income rose from €1.2m to €3.3m.

Gross operating profit rose to €26.9m, net profit €17m and EBITDA €88.3m.