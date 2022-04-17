Holland Casino promotes Malinda Miener to chief compliance officer

Miener is a former Royal Netherlands Navy officer and general counsel at TNO.

The Netherlands.- The Dutch state-controlled casino operator Holland Casino has announced that it has promoted Malinda Miener to the position of chief compliance officer. Miener joined the company last year as director of compliance.

A former Royal Netherlands Navy officer and general counsel at Dutch science body TNO, she has been responsible for prevention policy and compliance with anti-money laundering and terrorist financing legislation.

She will now join the company’s board and work to further advance its commitment to responsible gaming, the company said.

Miener said: “Responsible and safe gambling is more urgent and topical than ever. Now that numerous new and foreign players are entering the Dutch market, it is up to Holland Casino to keep raising the bar. Taking that social responsibility is part of Holland Casino. Reliability, involvement and integrity are of paramount importance to us.

“The aim is to offer our guests a fun and safe experience in our casinos. The experience I gained at the Ministry of Defence comes in handy; taking responsibility together and being decisive in implementation are my core values. I consider it an honour and I think it is important that I can now monitor and promote responsible gambling at the highest level at Holland Casino.”

Holland Casino said Miener’s appointment was subject to review by the Netherlands’ financial regulator, DNB.

Willem Bröcker, chairman of Holland Casino’s supervisory board, said: “Holland Casino has an exemplary role when it comes to caring for its guests. We are embedding this in the organisation with the appointment of Malinda Miener as chief compliance officer. She has a proven track record when it comes to integrity and corporate responsibility, also within Holland Casino.”

Last week, the European Casino Association (ECA) announced that Holland Casino’s vice president of gaming and services Pieter Boers will join its board to replace Erwin van Lambaart as the board’s representative for The Netherlands. Van Lambaart left Holland Casino to become CEO of Casinos Austria at the start of the month. He will now represent Austria on ECA’s board following the retirement of Bettina Glatz-Kremsner as general director of Casinos Austria.

In December, the Dutch gambling regulator de Kansspelautoriteit (KSA) issued a caution against Holland Casino for advertising odds on football matches that were in progress. It featured the odds on its site Eredivisie.nl. The ads took users to Holland Casino’s website where they could place bets.

Dutch gambling regulations prohibit licence holders from advertising sports betting before, during or immediately after matches, including during half-time. The KSA, which said the rule is aimed at protecting players from making impulse bets, told Holland Casino to immediately and forever stop such adverts.