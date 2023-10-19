Holland Casino makes commitment to workplace diversity

The state-run casino operator has signed the Social-Economic Council Diversity in Business’ Diversity Charter.

The Netherlands.- The Dutch casino operator Holland Casino has signed the Social-Economic Council (SER) Diversity in Business’ Diversity Charter. The initiative is intended to promote diversity and inclusion in the workplace, helping businesses devise and monitor their own diversity plans.

Holland Casino says it will aim to establish a diversity action plan and policy within six months. One of the targets will be for 50 per cent of those on management development courses to be women. The operator also intends to have 5 per cent more women in duty manager and operations manager positions within three years. It will run an integrity survey every two years.

Director of human resources Maud Provily-Sliepen said: “Signing the Diversity Charter goes hand in hand with Holland Casino’s core values. We believe it is important to be a social, safe and inclusive workplace with equal opportunities for everyone.

Last month Holland Casino reported that turnover reached €405.3m in the first half of the year while visits to its land-based casinos reached 2.5 million, up from 1.8 million in the same half of last year.

Visitor numbers were still down slightly against pre-pandemic numbers from 2019, but average player spend was up at €138 compared to €117 before the pandemic. The average spend was, however, down against H1 2022 (€148).