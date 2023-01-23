Holland America Line expands casino floor on five cruise ships

Holland America Line is offering more gaming options aboard its Pinnacle and Signature Class ships.

US.- Holland America Line is expanding the casino floor aboard its Pinnacle and Signature Class ships to include more than 140 new slot and video poker machines.

Rotterdam, Nieuw Statendam, Koningsdam, Eurodam and Nieuw Amsterdam cruise ships will increase their casino space and offer more gaming options by adding more traditional slots, progressive jackpots and video poker. In addition to this expansion, Rotterdam, Nieuw Statendam and Koningsdam will offer a separate non-smoking area in their casinos.

Daniel Materassi, senior vice president of guest commerce and performance analytics at Holland America Line, said: “Casino play is a key part of their Holland America Line cruise vacation for many of our guests, and we were able to take advantage of some extra space on our Pinnacle Class ships to add more gaming machines.

“The slots we’ve added are some of the newest in the industry, bringing exciting gameplay to our guests alongside the popular classic machines.”

In 2022, Holland America Line and Konami Gaming completed the launch of the SYNKROS® casino management system across all 11 ships in the fleet. Under the new system, guests can enjoy an array of top gaming services that optimize the slot machine experience.

In addition to cashless wagering, guests now have quick access to more information about their play, including seeing points earned and the ability to easily redeem any promotions or offers. Guests also can now take part in on-demand slot tournaments, prize drawings and floor-wide bonus events, powered by Konami’s casino system.