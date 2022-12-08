Hiring event announced for Las Vegas Wildfire Casino

Station Casinos plans to open the new Wildfire Casino in February.

US.- Station Casinos is to host a two-day hiring event for the upcoming Las Vegas property, Wildfire Casino. The job fair will take place on December 15-16. Wildfire Casino on Fremont, which is expected to open in February, will offer full-and part-time jobs.

Positions available include slot beverage ambassador, race & sports writer, race & sports superwriter, security officer, casino porter, and casino services manager. The job fair is to be held at The Railhead inside Boulder Station Hotel & Casino, at 4111 Boulder Highway, Las Vegas.

Located on Fremont Street, south of Charleston Boulevard in downtown Las Vegas, the one-story casino will occupy 21,000 square feet. It will have 200 slot machines, electronic table games, a full-service STN Sportsbook, 16 TVs around the bar, an IHOP and a Mexican restaurant, Tacos El Pastor. Station’s parent company, Red Rock Resorts, runs 10 Wildfire casinos, including seven in Henderson.

Hilton luxury resort to be built on former Tahoe Biltmore site

Hilton, the parent company of the Waldorf Astoria, has announced that it has signed a brand and management agreement with EKN Development Group to develop a new mixed-use luxury resort at a 15-acre site in Lake Tahoe, Nevada. The Waldorf Astoria Lake Tahoe will be built on the former Tahoe Biltmore site and will be the fourth Hilton luxury property in the state.

The location will offer an upscale casino with live entertainment options, a mix of lodging and real estate units and 76 guest rooms. EKN Development purchased the Tahoe Biltmore Lodge & Casino at Crystal Bay, in September 2021, for $56.8m and continues operating the 75-year-old hotel and casino on the Nevada side of Lake Tahoe’s North Shore.