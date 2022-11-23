Wildfire Casino in downtown Las Vegas to open in February

The new casino destination is set to open in early February 2023.

US.- Station Casinos, the Las Vegas-based gaming company, plans to open a new Wildfire Casino in early February. Located on Fremont Street, south of Charleston Boulevard in downtown Las Vegas, the one-story project will occupy 21,000 square feet.

The casino will have 200 slot machines, electronic table games, a full-service STN Sportsbook, 16 TVs around the bar, an IHOP and a Mexican restaurant, Tacos El Pastor. Station’s parent company, Red Rock Resorts, runs 10 Wildfire casinos, including seven in Henderson.

Joel Hampe, general manager and vice president of Wildfire Gaming, said: “This Wildfire, just like all Wildfire properties, is going to be a great addition to the neighbourhood, and everyone who walks through the doors will enjoy the friendly environment of this new neighbourhood casino. This Wildfire will offer our guests a new and elevated experience that they will love.”

The company plans to hire about 45 people for full and part-time positions in December ahead of the launch.

In March, Station Casinos held a ceremonial groundbreaking for its Durango Casino & Resort, expected to open in late 2023. Frank Fertitta, CEO of Station’s parent company Red Rock Resorts, and 300 team members took part in the event. The property is to be located in the southwest part of Las Vegas near Rhodes Ranch. It will occupy a 71-acre parcel on South Durango Drive near the 215 Beltway.

