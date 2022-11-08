High 5 Games partners with RSI in Pennsylvania

The two firms expand their partnership in the US.

Through the deal, High 5 content will launch on RSI’s PlaySugarHouse and BetRivers platforms.

US.- High 5 Games has signed a partnership with Rush Street Interactive (RSI) in Pennsylvania. Through the deal, High 5 Games will go live on RSI’s PlaySugarHouse and BetRivers platforms. The two firms expand their partnership in the US after signing deals in other parts of North America, such as Michigan, New Jersey, and Ontario.

High 5 Games received an Interactive Gaming Manufacturer Licence from the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB), in July, granting it permission to offer its games to providers in Pennsylvania. Operators in the state have access to 12 titles including Secrets of the Forest, Dangerous Beauty, Golden Knight, and Midnight Eclipse.

Anthony Singer, CEO of High 5 Games, said: “Over the last few years, we’ve had an excellent relationship with Rush Street Interactive. We’re thrilled to solidify our partnership by directly integrating our games into their platform.

“The direct integration gives us the power to expand into new markets faster and be wherever Rush Street Interactive is currently and in the future. We’re now fully migrated to their platform in Michigan and New Jersey, recently launched in Pennsylvania and Ontario, with more markets to come.”

Richard Schwartz, CEO at RSI, added: “We’re so pleased to have extended our partnership with High 5 Games to now be live with their casino content in Pennsylvania.

“We’re confident our players will thoroughly enjoy the fantastic portfolio of games this well-respected global casino tech company has to offer. We look forward to going live with them in other RSI markets.”

In May, a selection of High 5 titles went live in Michigan via DraftKings, including Triple Double Da Vinci Diamonds, The Green Machine Deluxe, and Platinum Goddess. The same month, High 5 Games announced that its gaming titles were available in New Jersey via BetMGM Casino, Borgata Casino, and Party Casino. In April, High 5 Games went live on PlayEagle, Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort’s new online casino, in Michigan.

Pennsylvania gaming revenue reaches $448.4m in September

Pennsylvania’s combined revenue from regulated gaming and fantasy contests reached $448.4m in September. That’s a 7.9 per cent increase compared to September 2021.

Sources of gaming revenue regulated by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board include slot machines, table games, internet gaming, sports wagering, fantasy contests and video gaming terminals (VGTs). Retail slots revenue decreased 0.18 per cent year-on-year to $198.5m. Retail table games revenue decreased 2.9 per cent to $81m.