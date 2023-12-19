Hayk Sargsyan, Galaxsys: “We pride ourselves on putting the player at the centre of the gaming experience”

Galaxsys CEO, Hayk Sargsyan, shares his thoughts on the year that is coming to a close and insights for 2024.

Exclusive interview.- Hayk Sargsyan granted an exclusive interview to Focus Gaming News where he discussed Galaxsys‘ plans for 2023 and the future of the company. He talked about the growth of the company in new markets and the changing trends in customer preferences. Sargsyan also reflected on the challenges faced by the company in the past year and their plans for 2024.

How would you assess the work carried out this year?

Our team comprises over 70 and has done an excellent job this year. We have a portfolio of around 30 crash, plinko, mines, instant, and other fast and skill games, and we are adding several new games every quarter.

We are one of the market leaders in crash games category. Our games improve both player acquisition and retention and generate profitable growth. B2C operators are always seeking new gaming content that drives engagement and revenue, and I am proud to say that we are meeting that demand.

2023 was an exciting year for Galaxsys, with new partnerships and releases. What is the analysis you make of the year?

Galaxsys is available in multiple regulated markets due to some excellent partnerships, of which we are very proud. For fast games, Latin America is an expanding market for our portfolio, with crash games proving very popular. Galaxsys has 5 crash games: Crash, Roketon, Cash Show, Crasher, and our newest game, Maestro. Our innovative creation, Ninja Crash, is an excellent hit in the Latin American market.

What is the feedback Galaxsys got on the launches made this year?

Every launch has been successful from our operator partner and the players. We pride ourselves on putting the player at the centre of the gaming experience, and we use data, research, and evaluation to strive to learn, improve and execute these findings.

We shall continue to work closely with our partners to ensure the most optimal product portfolio in the fast and crash games category. Galaxsys CEO Hayk Sargsyan.

What do you think are the customers’ demands at the time in terms of features, and how do you manage to keep up with those demands?

As we mentioned, Galaxsys puts the player first. The general global trend is for gaming experiences that are simpler, faster, and more intuitive to play. Today’s casino player is looking for a streamlined experience, as their available leisure time is at a premium. Our games require fewer decisions, so the end player feels more in control of what happens next. This trend will continue throughout 2024 when players wish for simpler game immersion, whether played on mobile or desktop channels.

During this year, Galaxsys obtained certifications to operate in many countries. How important is it for the company to keep broadening its markets?

As a business, we must support our tier 1 operator partners with a multi-jurisdictional B2C brand presence. We (Galaxsys) now have our games live with 150+ partners, with licenses in Malta, Portugal, and Switzerland, Colombia, with Italy, and Spain coming soon.

Which markets are you targeting in the future?

As we continue to grow and evolve, our focus extends beyond specific markets. We are committed to expanding our presence globally, ensuring accessibility and engagement across a diverse range of regions. Our goal is to reach and serve players in various markets.

What can you tell us about Galaxsys plans for 2024?

This year has been a big win for Galaxsys, and we’ve taken away some valuable lessons that we’re putting into practice. With a lineup of exciting new games and some surprises in store, we look forward to one more amazing chapter for Galaxsys.