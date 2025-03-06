Hawaii sports betting bill heads to Senate

House representatives passed HB 1308.

US.- A proposal to legalise online sports betting in Hawaii has moved to the Senate for consideration. Rep. Daniel Holt’s HB 1308 passed the House representatives on a 35-15 vote. The companion bill Senate Bill 1569 has stalled. The legislative session is scheduled to adjourn on May 2.

HB 1308 would allow a minimum of four sports betting platforms to be licensed by the state, effective July 1, 2025. Fantasy sports would also be legalised under their own vertical. Amendments proposed at the committee level include a proposal from Finance Committee chairman Kyle Yamashita to remove the proposed 10 per cent tax rate and licensing fee of $250,000 pending review. The Senate could add both back in or decide to leave the ultimate decision up to the future regulator.

Hawaii is one of the few US states with no form of legal gambling. Last month, the Hawaii State Legislature indefinitely deferred Senate Bill 893, which aimed to legalise casino gambling in the state. The decision followed strong opposition from various state agencies and legal authorities.

The proposed legislation would have established a Hawaii Gaming Control Commission, which would have been responsible for overseeing casino operations within the planned Aloha Stadium Entertainment District. The bill proposed a 15 per cent wagering tax on gross receipts generated from casino gaming, which supporters argued could be used for public services and economic development.