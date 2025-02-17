Hawaii lawmakers reject casino gambling proposal

The Hawaii State Legislature has indefinitely deferred SB893.

US.- The Hawaii State Legislature has indefinitely deferred Senate Bill 893, which aimed to legalise casino gambling in the state. The decision followed strong opposition from various state agencies and legal authorities. Hawaii is currently one of the few US states with no form of legal gambling.

The proposed legislation would have established a Hawaii Gaming Control Commission, which would have been responsible for overseeing casino operations within the planned Aloha Stadium Entertainment District. The bill proposed a 15 per cent wagering tax on gross receipts generated from casino gaming, which supporters argued could be used for public services and economic development.

Testimonies that opposed casinos were heard from the Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, Department of the Attorney General and Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney.