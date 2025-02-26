Hawaii sports betting bill heads to House floor

The House Finance Committee has advanced the measure with amendments.

US.- A proposal to legalise online sports betting in Hawaii has moved to the House floor for consideration after passing the Finance Committee. Rep. Daniel Holt’s HB 1308 passed through the House Judiciary & Hawaiian Affairs Committee and the House Committee on Economic Development and Technology.

Multiple key amendments were made by the Finance Committee after chairman Kyle Yamashita suggested removing the tax rate – originally set for 10 per cent – and the licensing fee pending review. Yamashita called the proposal “a work in progress” after half of the 12 members who voted in favour expressed reservations.

“I know there are concerns from many of the members,” he said. “The setting up of the regulatory process will obviously take some work. But every once in a while we do bring up gambling. I don’t think it’s a bad thing to talk about it every so often. I want to keep this thing moving.”

Hawaii is one of the few US states with no form of legal gambling. Earlier this month, the Hawaii State Legislature indefinitely deferred Senate Bill 893, which aimed to legalise casino gambling in the state. The decision followed strong opposition from various state agencies and legal authorities.

The proposed legislation would have established a Hawaii Gaming Control Commission, which would have been responsible for overseeing casino operations within the planned Aloha Stadium Entertainment District. The bill proposed a 15 per cent wagering tax on gross receipts generated from casino gaming, which supporters argued could be used for public services and economic development.



