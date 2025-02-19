Hawaii sports betting bill passes second committee

HB 1308 now moves to the Committee on Finance.

US.- A proposal to legalise online sports betting in Hawaii has received another committee approval in the House. Rep. Daniel Holt’s HB 1308 passed through the House Judiciary & Hawaiian Affairs Committee with a 6-4 vote. The bill had already passed the House Committee on Economic Development and Technology with unanimous support. It now moves to the Committee on Finance.

HB1308 would legalise sports betting under the regulatory oversight of the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism. The proposal would legalise at least four sportsbooks and establish a 10 per cent tax on sports betting revenue.

Hawaii is currently one of the few US states with no form of legal gambling. Last week, the Hawaii State Legislature indefinitely deferred Senate Bill 893, which aimed to legalise casino gambling in the state. The decision followed strong opposition from various state agencies and legal authorities.

The proposed legislation would have established a Hawaii Gaming Control Commission, which would have been responsible for overseeing casino operations within the planned Aloha Stadium Entertainment District. The bill proposed a 15 per cent wagering tax on gross receipts generated from casino gaming, which supporters argued could be used for public services and economic development.



