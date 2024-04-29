Hard Rock International and Royal Caribbean launch loyalty partnership

The firms will offer different benefits at Hard Rock and Seminole casinos, hotels and cafes, and on Royal Caribbean International and Celebrity Cruises.

US.- Hard Rock International, Seminole Gaming and Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) brands, Royal Caribbean International and Celebrity Cruises, have launched a global partnership. Through the deal, customers will have access to benefits such as accommodations, meals, and discounts at Hard Rock and Seminole casinos, hotels and cafes, and on Royal Caribbean International and Celebrity Cruises.

The members of the brands’ casino rewards programmes will get reciprocal benefits through Unity by Hard Rock, Royal Caribbean’s Club Royale and Celebrity Cruises’ Blue Chip Club anytime they play, stay, dine or shop at participating Hard Rock locations or sail on Royal Caribbean and Celebrity ships.

Jeff Hook, executive vice president and chief marketing officer of Seminole Hard Rock support services, said: “Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming are thrilled to help our valued guests and team members bring their love of entertainment, traveling, dining and gaming to the high seas through this incredible ‘no limits’ partnership with our South Florida neighbors at Royal Caribbean International and Celebrity Cruises.

“Whether extending their cruise vacation at one of our port-adjacent properties, visiting one of the participating Hard Rock Hotel and Cafe locations worldwide, or enjoying the cruise lines’ ships sailing around the world, travelers will have new ways to enjoy the best of what Hard Rock, Seminole Casinos and Royal Caribbean and Celebrity have to offer.”

Jesse Hopfinger, senior vice president of onboard revenue at Royal Caribbean International, added: “Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming are the perfect partners for Royal Caribbean and Celebrity Cruises. This partnership expands the ways our guests can enjoy their vacations and experience entertainment, dining, and gaming from ship to shore.

“We are also excited to welcome Hard Rock fans to make memories with us on amazing vacations that serve up everything they could want and more while visiting beautiful destinations around the world, including our award-winning private island – Perfect Day at CocoCay – in The Bahamas.”

