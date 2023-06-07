Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Ottawa holds groundbreaking ceremony

The $350m construction project is expected to finish in the spring of 2025.

Canada.- Construction has started on Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Ottawa. A groundbreaking ceremony featuring the usual novelty guitar-handled shovels was held at Rideau Carleton Casino.

Hard Rock International representatives, elected officials and business and community leaders were present at the ceremony. The $350m construction project is expected to create close to 1,900 direct and indirect construction and ongoing employment opportunities in the city of Ottawa.

The completion of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Ottawa is slated for the spring of 2025. Rideau Carleton Casino, Future Hard Rock will remain open 24/7 during construction.

Canada’s first Hard Rock Hotel & Casino will feature a 150-room Hard Rock Hotel, including 22 suites, an expanded Hard Rock Casino with 1,500 slot machines, 40 live action table games, Sportsbook, high-limit gaming and a Baccarat room. It will also offer a 1,800-seat Hard Rock Live theatre with standing room for 2,200 and more than 10 restaurants, bars and lounges, including the Hard Rock Café and Council Oak Steakhouse.

Jon Lucas, chief operating officer of Hard Rock International, said: “We are excited to be one step closer to bringing our iconic brand and rich music history to the people of Ottawa and the surrounding region. I wish to thank the provincial and municipal elected officials who helped us get here today. We are especially grateful to the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) and the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) who have been incredibly supportive in helping make this possible. We appreciate our partnership with them.”

Helen MacMillan, general manager of Rideau Carleton Casino, Future Hard Rock, added: “It’s finally happening! After years of delays due to the pandemic, we are extremely excited to be making concrete progress on our plans to bring this amazing facility to life for our guests and employees, and for Ottawa’s residents and visitors!”

Mark Sutcliffe, mayor of Ottawa, commented: “The new Hard Rock Hotel & Casino represents a significant investment in the south end of our city. It will create new jobs and build on the existing attraction at Rideau Carleton Casino,” said. “I know many residents of the city are looking forward to enjoying this space and it will also be another great tourist attraction in Ottawa.”

