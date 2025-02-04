Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol to open new poker room

The new space with 14 tables will be inaugurated on February 7.

US.- Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol, in Virginia, is set to open its new poker room on February 7. Featuring 14 tables, the poker room will offer a variety of cash games and tournament play, including No Limit Hold ‘Em and Pot Limit Omaha.

The room is non-smoking and is located next to the casino’s new non-smoking gaming space. Guests can earn Units points while playing poker.

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol opened in November following the launch of a temporary casino in July 2023. The venue covers 620,000 square feet and features nearly 1,500 slot machines, 50 table games, a sportsbook, a 303-room hotel and dining options, including a Hard Rock Cafe, Council Oak Steaks & Seafood, YOUYU Asian Dining, Constant Grind and the Marketplace. It also houses a Rock Shop and a 2,000-plus-seat Hard Rock Live venue.

Alan Thompson, vice president of Gaming Operations, said: “We’re excited to bring a first-class Poker Room to Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol. With a mix of cash games and tournament play, we’re offering something for every poker player, whether they’re local or traveling from afar. We look forward to welcoming guests from across the region and beyond to experience our state-of-the-art venue.”

On Thursday (February 6), the venue will hold a job fair as it looks to fill more than 100 positions. The hiring event will be held at the resort from 1pm to 6pm.