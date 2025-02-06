Georgia Senate to consider sports betting resolution

Senate Resolution 131 proposes a statewide referendum on gaming.

US.- Lawmakers in Georgia have introduced Senate Resolution 131 (SR 131) proposing a statewide referendum on the legalisation of sports betting. The bill proposed by Brandon Beach, Billy Hickman, Lee Anderson, and Carden Summers would amend the state constitution to authorise the move.

According to SR 131, a minimum of eight casino gaming licenses would be awarded by a newly established Georgia Gaming Commission (GGC) with one skin per licence. The resolution is an adaptation of previous attempts to legalise gambling and proposes a 20 per cent tax rate on gross income.

If approved, the amendment would grant the Georgia General Assembly the authority to regulate and tax sports betting and casino operations. The proposed constitutional amendment would need a two-thirds majority in both the Senate and the House to allow a referendum in the November 2026 general election.

Last year, lawmakers in Georgia failed to reach a consensus on how to allocate tax revenues generated by online sports betting. As a result, the House of Representatives did not vote on legislation to allow a referendum.