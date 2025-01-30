Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol to host job event in February

The new Virginia venue looks to fill more than 100 positions.

US.- The new Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol in Virginia will hold a job fair in February as it looks to fill more than 100 positions. The hiring event will be held at the resort on February 6, from 1pm to 6pm.

There are positions available for different departments. Roles include barista, bartender, casino beverage server, casino cashier, esthetician, massage therapist, valet/ bell, housekeeper, and engineer. Attendees should apply online and enter through the team member entrance.

Allie Evangelista, President of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol, said: “We are excited to welcome new band members to Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol. The entertainment industry and Hard Rock brand bring so many new career opportunities to our community. We invite you to come check us out and join the band!”

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol opened in November following the launch of a temporary casino opened in July 2023. The venue covers 620,000 square feet and features nearly 1,500 slot machines, 50 table games, a sportsbook, a 303-room hotel and dining options, including a Hard Rock Cafe, Council Oak Steaks & Seafood, YOUYU Asian Dining, Constant Grind and the Marketplace. It also houses a Rock Shop and a 2,000-plus-seat Hard Rock Live venue.