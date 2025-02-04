Bryam Jacquet, TaDa Gaming: “The new regulations and their impact will be the main subject of debate at SBC Summit Rio”

The company’s head of business development revealed how TaDa Gaming is preparing for SBC Summit Rio and what are the main objectives for the year.

Exclusive interview.- SBC Summit Rio is around the corner. Bryam Jacquet, head of business development at TaDa Gaming granted Focus Gaming News an exclusive interview to speak about the company’s expectations, the recent changes in Brazilian laws regarding sports betting, the feedback to its latest releases and the expectations for 2025.

What does TaDa Gaming think will be the main topic of debate during SBC Summit Rio?

Undoubtedly the new regulations and their impact on igaming will be the main subject. Gaining further clarity on how the new framework will shape the future of Brazil’s betting sector and how it will influence existing structures will be very interesting for all stakeholders.

We anticipate being part of the discussions and also sharing insights on products, payment options and application of the new technologies that drive our industry, all contributing to a valuable understanding of what to expect for the future.

We are looking forward to meeting clients – existing and new – at Stand B590 to demonstrate our contribution to regulated igaming in Brazil and what this could mean for their business success.

The regulation of online betting in Brazil has changed the scenario and generated great expectations. What are the first impressions of the market in these first days of law 14790 being in force?

Cautious optimism would probably be the best descriptor. The new requirement for licencing saw a shift in operations. Our strategy has always been to prioritise working with established, national casino operators who were prepared for a regulated market.

GA, the globally recognised ISO/IEC 17025 Testing Laboratory, ISO/IEC 17020 Inspection Body and ISO/IEC 17065 Certification Body, had certified all our games, including top performers Money Coming and Crazy 777, alongside the Fortune Gems and TriLuck series for the Brazilian market; so we also were fully business ready for 1 January 2025 as part of our two-way partnership approach.

One month in and the market is responding well with the regulations generally supported by the industry, so we are hopeful that this positive approach will continue.

“Our strategy has always been to prioritise working with established, national casino operators who were prepared for a regulated market.” Bryam Jacquet, head of business development at TaDa Gaming.

What product is the company most eager to showcase?

We are super excited about our latest fishing-shooting release Fortune Zombie. The graphics are spectacular and fully support the gameplay, which also offers substantial multipliers and a jackpot for some of the most exciting play around.

TaDa made its name in Asia as the No.1 provider of fishing-shooting games and the launch in Brazil has seen significant take up to date: our on-stand Experience Zone is designed to give more operators an in-depth introduction to the genre with Ocean King Jackpot and Fortune Zombie, as well as showcasing the original arcade machine where our games first began.

Providing this ‘learning through play’ experience shows how successful these games are and now, with our gamification tool GiftCode applicable to fishing-shooting games, engagement and retention are off the scale. All visitors to Stand B590 are certainly going to get an experience to remember.

What feedback has the company had about its gamification tools GiftCode and WIN CARD?

Overall, the feedback is very positive. In Brazil where we collaborated with leading streamers and influencers, our GiftCode launch saw 100 per cent take-up, 13.9 per cent increase in new player sign-up, 10 per cent increase in player engagement and 10 per cent uplift in bet volume. Within six months, these figures had trebled; plus with our fishing-shooting releases, we now offer GiftCode with Free Ammo as the reward. Again, GiftCode within fishing-shooting games has enjoyed 100 per cent take up.

WIN CARD has also been very well received by players, streamers and operators. It creates significant engagement and retention through time-sensitive rewards for reaching certain levels and really is a highlight tool within our gamification suite.

As our tools are part of the initial integration through our single API, they could not be more efficient or effective for our clients. The feedback here has also clearly defined this as a well-received feature.

See also: TaDa Gaming introduces its latest slot, Money Pot

What are the main goals that the company has set for this year?

2024 was a year of significant growth and development including entering multiple new markets, achieving global licences and certifications and opening our first European office. 2025 will see us building and consolidating our presence in these markets, acquiring further licences and maximising new opportunities in Africa and the USA.

Delivering our fishing-shooting games across multiple regulated jurisdictions is high on our radar and we will have new theme releases throughout the year. A full calendar of exhibitions, including in Rio, Africa, the US and Europe, enables us to showcase these No.1 releases alongside our diverse and constantly growing portfolio.

Our focus also remains on our superb localisation and personalisation standards which drive engagement and retention and new partnership opportunities. Finally, we launched our first, free-to-play tournament site – www.freeslotmatch.com – in Brazil and have plans to roll out the concept globally, so another busy year with a lot of goals to put in the net has begun!