Maryland casino revenue decreases in January

Revenue decreased 0.9 per cent year-over-year.

US.- Maryland’s six casinos generated $151,8m in revenue from slot machines and table games in January, down 0.9 per cent year-over-year and 8.1 per cent from December 2024. The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Commission reported that MGM National Harbor led the market with $67.5m in revenue, up 2.3 per cent from the same period in 2024.

Live! Casino & Hotel totalled $55.1m in revenue, down 2.9 per cent year-over-year, Horseshoe Casino generated $13.4m, down 7.8 per cent and Hollywood Casino posted $6.6m in revenue, an increase of $64.5m. Ocean Downs Casino generated $5,7m, down 6.4 per cent and Rocky Gap Casino totalled $3,3m in January, up 3.8 per cent.

In January, casino gaming contributions to the state totalled $63.6m, up 0.8 per cent year-over-year. The January 2025 contributions included $45.9m to the Education Trust Fund.

Maryland lawmakers are making another push to legalise online casinos in the state. Delegate Vanessa Atterbeary has submitted House Bill 17 (HB 17), a new piece of legislation that seeks to authorise igaming and regulate online gambling through the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission (MSLGCC).

The bill will be filled on January 8 and, if approved, will require a constitutional amendment to move forward, triggering a statewide referendum.