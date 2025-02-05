Frederico Caputi: “Latin America is a top priority for Altenar”

The company’s sales manager for LatAm revealed how Altenar is preparing for SBC Summit Rio and his outlook for the Latin American market.

Exclusive interview.- Frederico Caputi, sales manager for LatAm at Altenar, sat down with Focus Gaming News to discuss the company’s plans for SBC Summit Rio, where Altenar is set to showcase their fully managed sportsbook solution, which integrates with local and international operators, and demonstrate how their platform ensures compliance with Brazil’s evolving regulatory framework. Caputi also revealed Altenar’s plans for the following months.

What can attendees expect to see at Altenar’s booth during SBC Summit Rio?

At SBC Summit Rio, attendees will experience Altenar’s latest advancements in sportsbook technology, including our enhanced bet acceptance logic, risk management tools, and localised features tailored for the Brazilian market. We’ll showcase our fully managed sportsbook solution, which integrates seamlessly with local and international operators, and demonstrate how our platform ensures compliance with Brazil’s evolving regulatory framework. Additionally, we’ll highlight our expanded range of player engagement tools, designed to maximise retention and profitability for operators in the region.

How do you see the Latin American market in general and Brazil and Peru in particular?

Latin America is one of the most dynamic and rapidly growing regions for sports betting and igaming. Brazil, in particular, is on the verge of a major transformation with new regulations that will define the industry’s long-term sustainability. Given the country’s passion for sports, the potential for market expansion is immense, especially with localised content and payment solutions.

Peru, on the other hand, has already established a regulated framework, and we see significant opportunities for growth there as well. Operators in Peru are looking for scalable, reliable technology to enhance their offerings, and Altenar is well-positioned to support their needs. Overall, we believe that LatAm will continue to be a key driver of global igaming growth in the coming years.

Altenar has grown significantly in different markets, what is your outlook for the Latin American market in particular?

Latin America is a top priority for Altenar, and we expect continued growth as more countries regulate online betting. Our success in the region stems from our ability to provide localized solutions, deep market knowledge, and strong partnerships with established operators.

Brazil will be a focal point in 2025, as new licensing processes take shape. Altenar’s experience in regulated markets puts us in a strong position to help operators navigate compliance while maximising operators’ profitability. Additionally, we see increasing demand in Peru, Colombia, and Mexico, and we are committed to supporting operators in these jurisdictions with tailored solutions.

Regarding your new bet acceptance logic, have you seen a measurable impact on bet volumes or player retention since its implementation?

Yes, the impact has been significant. Our new bet acceptance logic has improved both bet volumes and player retention by reducing friction in the betting process. We’ve also observed an increase in player engagement, as users experience fewer rejected bets.

The new algorithm, which is unique to Altenar, allows bets to be placed as long as there are no significant changes to the odds while the player is in the process of making their selections. Small changes in the odds are filtered out and players can place bets at the original prices selected once the live bet delay has been applied.

As a result, nearly all live bets are accepted and players have time to add numerous selections to their in-play bets, boosting enjoyment for the player and generating increased revenue for operators.

The bet acceptance logic is fully customisable by the operator, meaning it can be adjusted to take into account factors such as the brand’s trading strategy, and Altenar believes it is now providing one of the most reliable options available when it comes to live betting and enjoy a smoother betting journey. This has resulted in higher turnover for our partners and better overall satisfaction for bettors.

Player retention is a recurring challenge in the industry. Beyond the Boosted Odds and Rewards Manager tools, are there any upcoming innovations in gamification or personalisation that Altenar is exploring to keep users engaged?

We use data feeds from premium providers and that allows us to tailor our products to the increasing demand for in-play betting, which is growing at a rapid rate. Providing fast, contextual betting markets paired with personalised player experiences and cutting-edge tools means an exciting betting experience for the players and boosts retention rates.

Players are increasingly craving an immediate outcome when placing a bet, rather than waiting until the end of the match. This type of betting is becoming increasingly popular so we are developing in-play sportsbook products which use relevant and accurate data in real-time to cater to the needs of the modern player.

What are your plans for the following months?

In the coming months, Altenar will focus on strengthening our presence in key Latin American markets. We’ll be working closely with partners to ensure compliance with Brazil’s upcoming regulatory framework while continuing to enhance our sportsbook offering with new features.

Additionally, we’ll be expanding our risk management tools and fine-tuning our personalisation features to improve player engagement. On the business side, we’ll be exploring new strategic partnerships across Central and South America, as well as refining our approach to emerging markets.

2025 is shaping up to be a pivotal year, and Altenar is fully committed to driving innovation and delivering the best sportsbook solutions to operators worldwide.