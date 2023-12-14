Seminole Hard Rock names Elena Alvarez as SVP of marketing and brand partnerships

Alvarez will also continue to oversee global marketing of the cafe division.

US.- Seminole Hard Rock has appointed Elena Alvarez as senior vice president of marketing and brand partnerships for Seminole Gaming and Hard Rock International. She will be responsible for the development of brand activations and integrating assets across hotels, cafes, retail and casinos.

Alvarez will also continue to oversee global marketing of the cafe division of Hard Rock International. She reports to Jeff Hook, executive vice president of marketing/CMO of Seminole Hard Rock support services and, with respect to brand partnerships, to Keith Sheldon, president of entertainment.

Alvarez began her career with Hard Rock International as a sales and marketing manager for Hard Rock Cafe Barcelona in 2005. Since then, she has held roles in the Europe, UK and US Cafe divisions. In 2019 after her move to the US, Alvarez was named vice president of global sales and marketing for the cafe division where she oversees marketing for more than 150 Hard Rock locations.

Jeff Hook, executive vice president of marketing/CMO of Seminole Hard Rock, said: “Elena is an essential senior marketer with a proven track record elevating the Hard Rock brand for our cafe division that includes spearheading F&B innovation and initiating and evolving the company’s successful multi-faceted partnership with Lionel Messi. With nearly 20 years of experience at Hard Rock alone, we have the utmost confidence that Elena will continue to elevate the Hard Rock and Seminole Gaming brands in new and exciting ways.”

Alvarez commented: “I couldn’t be more excited to take this next step in my journey with Hard Rock and Seminole Gaming with the support of our incredible leadership and marketing team. I’ve had the privilege of building my career with the iconic Hard Rock brand and I’m excited to continue in an era of excellence for Hard Rock and Seminole Gaming through impactful brand partnerships for our guests and fans.”

