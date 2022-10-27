Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana opens expanded gaming floor

The renovated space features 65 new machines.

US.- Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana in Gary has opened its expanded slot floor. It’s added 65 new machines across 1,240-square feet of gaming space adjacent to the Fresh Harvest eatery. Hard Rock said the extra space enables it to offer slot machines with the latest advances in technology, more classic games and better sight lines to the casino’s live entertainment and music memorabilia displays.

Many of the new games feature larger screens, including Lock It Link and Lucky Drums – a new game for Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana. The casino said the additional gaming space builds on Hard Rock’s mission to bring a Las Vegas experience to Northwest Indiana. It now has 1,700 slot machines and 80 table games

Michael Gaudreau, Hard Rock vice president of casino operations, said: “We incorporated the feedback we received from our guests when making our decisions about the games, as we wanted to include familiar favourites to best utilise the new space and enhance the gaming experience. Be sure to stay tuned as we continue to enhance this space in the future.”

In May, Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana opened its sportsbook. It offers a variety of sports wagering options, although not horse racing. Options include futures and live betting on events in progress. The sportsbook has a large LED display and guests can eat and drink while watching games. There are 25 kiosks for 24/7 betting.

See also: Online gaming will not affect Indiana’s casino industry, study finds

Indiana casinos report $204m in gaming win for September

Indiana’s ten casinos and two racinos reported $204m in gaming win in September, according to the Indiana Gaming Commission. The figure was 0.9 per cent lower compared to August’s $205.8m and also 1.2 per cent lower year-on-year.

Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana has been the state’s top-earning gaming destination for one full year. The venue recorded $36.6m in win last month, a 23.9 per cent increase compared to September 2021