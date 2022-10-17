Indiana casinos report $204m in gaming win for September

The state collected $43.4m in wagering and supplemental taxes from casinos and racinos.

US.- Indiana’s ten casinos and two racinos reported $204m in gaming win in September, according to the Indiana Gaming Commission. The figure was 0.9 per cent lower compared to August’s $205.8m and also 1.2 per cent lower year-on-year.

The taxable adjusted revenue after free play and other deductions for September totalled $186.9m, which was down by 0.3 per cent versus the $187.5m claimed in August. Taxable adjusted revenue also showed a decrease compared to the $189.3m reported in September 2021.

Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana has been the state’s top-earning gaming destination for one full year. The venue recorded $36.6m in win last month, a 23.9 per cent increase compared to September 2021, while the state’s former earnings leader, Horseshoe Casino in Hammond, last month tallied $27.3m in win, down 16.6 per cent from its September 2021 win of $32.7m.

Only four of the 12 venues reported month-over-month increases in table games revenue, and the combined increase in revenue from Blue Chip, Belterra, and Horseshoe Indianapolis was less than $212,000. The $37.3m in statewide table games revenue was 0.3 per cent lower compared to August but 4 per cent lower year-on-year compared.

Indiana collected $43.4m in tax revenue from slot machine and table game play, and another $4.9m from settled sports wagers, according to the IGC.

Online casino in Indiana

According to a new study released on the potential impacts of igaming in Indiana commissioned by the Indiana Gaming Commission and conducted by Spectrum Gaming Group, legalising casino igaming won’t affect Indiana’s 12 brick-and-mortar casinos. Currently, sports betting is the only type of online gambling allowed in Indiana. It was signed into law in 2019.

The 103-page report analysed how the launch and ongoing development of iGaming in the seven states where it’s legal, including Michigan, Pennsylvania and New Jersey, positively and negatively affected existing gaming enterprises in those states.

The report projected that revenue could reach $469m in the first year after launching in Indiana. In its third year of operation, revenue could reach $830m. It also calculated projected tax revenue. Over the projected three-year timeline, at the highest tax rate estimated (45 per cent), online gaming in Indiana could generate $883m in tax.