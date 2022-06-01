Hamza Afifi: “Participating in ICE London 2022 was a practical channel to access foreign markets”

Hamza Afifi looks back on Soft2Bet’s attendance at ICE London 2022 and analyzes the current industry landscape.

Exclusive interview.- Hamza Afifi, PR Director at Soft2Bet, sat down with Focus Gaming News for an exclusive interview to talk about what was it like to return to ICE London, which was the products that stood out the most at the exhibition and the challenges Soft2Bet has to face in the markets in which the company wants to work.

Did you manage to meet the expectations with which you arrived at ICE London 2022?

ICE London 2022 has been an enormous success for Soft2Bet that has helped us pick up global exposure. My role as a PR Director was to prepare the gold ground for the team to have successful meetings, and I think we have managed to achieve that nicely. The expo has encouraged new thinking and conceptions, giving us an excellent platform for creativity, innovation, and collaboration, with benefits yielding long-term favourable impact. Additionally, the stand design and artwork have created a tremendous buzz on social media, helping us extend our reach.

Which was the product you presented that stood out the most at the exhibition?

ICE London 2022 has given us the unique freedom to find out first-hand what the customers want and don’t want. We have presented our updated platform and received positive real-time assessments on it and the overall products and services. Moreover, it was an ideal environment to experiment with how the attendees felt about the changes we made, so it was definitely practical market research that has also assisted us in unlocking some different business ideas.

What analysis do you make about the growth of the iGaming sector at the ICE London 2022?

From what I have witnessed, the entire sector is rising with advanced uptake in digital outputs and new, favourable regulations. The ICE 2022 expo has just proven the predictions that the iGaming industry will reach a total of $1 trillion globally in 2022! Of course, new technologies and channels that can encourage customer engagement will promote this improvement in the casino market by distributing customized offers alongside 24/7 player support.

Did you manage to reach any strategic alliance for the coming months?

Participating in ICE London 2022 was a practical channel to access foreign markets. It offered our company an individual, short-term platform to network, market, and keep tabs on competition and invention. Knowing that it was developed to promote commercial negotiations between businesses worldwide, Soft2Bet took complete advantage of that to meet with existing and new partners in person. We can safely say that ICE was the ideal convenience to network, discover clients, and develop new leads without revealing our strategic plans.

What are the challenges of the industry regarding the law and regulations of the markets in which you want to work?

I believe that as technology keeps transforming and developing, so do the regulations in our industry. Of course, the rules of iGaming vary throughout the countries, and they can be especially restrictive or complicated in particular jurisdictions. Now, as more local countries are modifying their regulations, it can be a challenge to keep up with all the new rules, as they vary. That is because although the internet has a global public, there’s no single piece of legislation that deals with the legality of iGaming for the whole world. However, we are in constant contact with the related regulating bodies to make sure we conform to all the adjustments. So, despite the challenges coming from the same place, we work hard to keep people’s gaming in check and provide trustworthy services.

How can companies work to improve the reputation of the industry?

Unfortunately, unlike other industries, the iGaming one must go to significant lengths to maintain a positive reputation and ward off negative publicity impacting the business. Operators can surely help by investing in a website that prioritizes user experience. Then, deliver safe, encrypted sites to look after the customers’ financial and private data. Not to forget to partner up with reliable game studios that produce fair games with unbiased outcomes. Of course, operators also need to obtain gambling licences from a relevant online gambling authority and submit to regular checks that test for integrity and ethical business practices.