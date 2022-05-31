Soft2Bet agrees content integration deal with Gaming Realms

The agreement has seen Soft2Bet add Gaming Realms’ Slingo content to its eclectic portfolio of brands.

Press release.- Casino and sportsbook platform provider Soft2Bet has reinforced its collection of casino games by agreeing to a partnership with Gaming Realms, an online slots provider.

The agreement has seen Soft2Bet add Gaming Realms’ Slingo content to its eclectic portfolio of brands, enhancing the provider’s offering and giving its player base a broader choice of games.

Adding the unique collection of Slingo titles will dramatically vary Soft2Bet’s content offering, allowing the company to tap into the vibrant hybrid of Slots with bingo attributes to elevate its position in key markets. Slingo’s portfolio contains a variety of popular titles, including Slingo Starburst and Slingo Sweet Bonanza.

The incorporation of Slingo games onto Soft2Bet’s platform is being led by B2B provider, Relax Gaming. Currently, the integration has now been completed and their games suite is now live across the brands.

Daniel Mitton, Director of gaming at Soft2Bet said: “We’re delighted to have reached an agreement with Gaming Realms, this partnership allows us to significantly elevate our product offering and provide players with even more amazing content.

“Gaming Realms offers an impressive assortment of games, with its innovative and unique Slingo IP at the heart of the offering – combining the finest aspects of slots and bingo.”

Mouhcine Jalili, Head of Business Partnerships at Gaming Realms added: “We’re excited to have agreed on a partnership with Soft2Bet, a platform already has an established and dedicated player base, allowing us to expand our player reach.

“The Soft2Bet platform represents access to another market-leading operator with international presence, collaboration with Daniel and the team we’re hopeful of expanding the partnership in the near future.”

