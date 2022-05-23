1X2 Network gains approval to launch in Ontario

Games such as Wolf Strike, Blazing 777s and Battle Maidens are included in the launch.

The supplier has been approved to launch its games in the Canadian province, which opened its regulated market on April 4.

Canada.- Supplier 1X2 Network has gained approval to launch its full suite of games in the Canadian province of Ontario. The recently regulated Ontario market opened on April 4.

The developer plans to expand its content into non-European regulated jurisdictions. Games such as Wolf Strike, Blazing 777s, Battle Maidens, Battle Maidens Cleopatra, Book of Ba’al, and Phoenix Inferno titles, developed by the 1X2gaming and Iron Dog Studio subsidiaries, are included in the Canadian launch.

Rory Kimber, account management and marketing director at 1X2 Network, said: “Ontario promises to be one of the largest online casino markets in North America, so it made absolute sense for 1X2 Network as a leading provider of premium slot and table game content to enter the province.

“Having gained experience in delivering our games to players in Canada via our partnership with Loto-Québec, we know what it takes to engage, entertain; and excite players and the suite of content we will launch in Ontario has been designed to do just that.”

1X2 Network holds licences in several countries, including the UK, Malta, Gibraltar, Isle of Man, Sweden, Spain, Colombia, Italy, Romania, and Greece.

1X2 Network strengthens partnership with Loto-Québec

In February, 1X2 Network strengthened its partnership with Loto-Québec with the launch of its Branded Megaways. The partnership started in 2020 and now sees the regional operator launch Branded Megaways, which provides operators with the possibility to personalise the design of the slot games with different fonts, symbols, and another branding.

