Hacker group identified as possible authors of MGM Resorts cyberattack

A group of cybercriminals could have been behind the incident that affected MGM Resorts’ computer systems in the US.

US.- It’s been reported that the hacker group Scattered Spider, also known as UNC3944, could have been behind the cyberattack against MGM Resorts on Sunday (September 10) . The attack affected credit card transactions and other systems.

The FBI has confirmed that an investigation had begun but the reports about Scattered Spider’s involvement come from unofficial channels. The rating agency Moody’s has warned that the breach could negatively impact MGM’s credit rating. Analysts have suggested that other casinos should be on alert for possible copycat attacks.

Posting on X on Monday, MGM said: “Our investigation is ongoing and we are working diligently to determine the nature and scope of the matter.”