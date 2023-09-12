MGM Resorts detects cybersecurity attack

The operator said it has contacted law enforcement and cybersecurity experts.

MGM Resorts International was forced to close some systems after identifying a cybersecurity incident.

US.- MGM Resorts has released a statement saying that it has identified a cybersecurity issue affecting some of the company’s systems. The incident affected credit card transactions and other computerised systems across its casinos and hotels network in the US.

The operator said it has contacted law enforcement and cybersecurity experts over the issue, which began on Sunday (September 10).

In a statement posted on X, formerly Twitter, MGM Resorts said: “MGM Resorts recently identified a cybersecurity issue affecting some of the company’s systems. Promptly after detecting the issue, we quickly began an investigation with assistance from leading external cybersecurity experts. We also notified law enforcement and took prompt action to protect our systems and data, including shutting down certain systems.

“Our investigation is ongoing, and we are working diligently to determine the nature and scope of the matter.”

Yesterday (September 12), the company updated the statement announcing that resorts, including dining, entertainment, and gaming were operational.

MGM posted: “As an update to our previous statement, our resorts, including dining, entertainment, and gaming are currently operational, and continue to deliver the experiences for which MGM is known. Our guests remain able to access their hotel rooms and our Front Desk staff is ready to assist our guests as needed. We appreciate your patience.”

