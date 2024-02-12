Gun Lake Casino announces $10m revamp project

Construction on the improvements will be complete before the end of the year.

US.- Michigan’s Gun Lake Casino has announced it has put into motion a $10m renovation project which will see its gaming amenities and entertainment offerings overhauled. Construction on the improvements, which will include a new restaurant, bar and lounge, high-limit table games room and more, is expected to start this spring and be complete before the end of the year.

“We are excited to announce exciting renovations coming soon here at Gun Lake Casino,” Sal Semola, CEO of the casino, said in the release. “Continuing our commitment to enhancing the guest experience through innovation and excellence, this $10m investment by the Gun Lake Tribe will bring a new noodle restaurant, a new center bar, and a new high-limit table games room.”

When completed, a new Crossroads Casino Bar and Lounge, a new high-limit table games room, and a new Lucky Dragon Noodle Bar restaurant should help enhance patrons’ experience. Some table games, as well as the existing Grab & Go venue will be temporarily relocated during this effort.

The interior renovation goes along with Phase 5 of a $300m major expansion project that will, upon completion in about 13 months, have a 252-room Four Diamond hotel adjoining the casino, with multiple indoor swimming pools, a full-service spa, new dining options and more.