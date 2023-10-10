Grupo Codere names Agustin Gonzalez as director of technology and digitalisation

Gonzalez will work with CEO Gonzaga Higuero on omni-channel digitisation projects.

Spain.- Grupo Codere has announced another management change with the appointment of Agustin Gonzalez as director of technology and digitalisation. He will work directly with Grupo Codere’s new CEO Gonzaga Higuero to oversee omni-channel digitisation projects across the core markets in Spain and Latin America.

The company described Gonzalez as a “seasoned tech strategist and transformation expert”. He served as chief information officer (CIO) at AtresMedia, which owns Spanish media platforms such as Antena 3, EuropaFM and OndaCero. He has also led digitisation projects for telecoms giant Movistar and security systems provider Prosegur.

Codere said: ‘Agustín González takes on the challenge of leading the company’s digital transformation, identifying opportunities where technology contributes to improving processes. In addition, he will focus on the development and execution of a technological strategy aligned with the group’s general objectives, ensuring that technology is a lever for generating value.”

Codere reported losses of €187m for H1. In July, the group named Luis Villalba as its new chief financial officer (CFO). He joins Codere from the Spanish food and olive oil exporter Deoleo Group, where he worked as financial director and served as an executive committee member. He previously served as an executive at the accountancy firm PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC).

Earlier in the year, Grupo Codere investors approved an updated reorganisation and refinancing plan that includes a move to raise an additional €100m in capital due to a “probable insolvency situation”.