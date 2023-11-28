Greentube welcomes festive fun with A Christmas Full of Wilds

A Christmas Full of Wilds arrives on the eve of the festive season.

Greentube’s new slot anticipates the festive season with several lucrative features and mechanics, including special wilds.

Press release.- Greentube, the NOVOMATIC Digital Gaming and Entertainment division, is marking the start of the festive season with the release of yuletide hit A Christmas Full of Wilds.

The vibrant 5-reel, 30 payline cascading reels slot – which pays from left to right and right to left – can see players win sacks of cash by way of several lucrative features and mechanics including special wilds, Trail & Wins and Lock & Spin.

Each winning cascade will light a trail position atop the reels. At the end of each trail is a toy that awards a modifier. If all positions are lit, a prize will be awarded and the modifier will kick in.

Wild Gun sees Santa shoot at the reels, causing a number of wilds to appear. Wild Drone sees Santa fly a drone that adds wilds to the reels whilst it is still spinning. Wild Phone sees Santa spin symbols through a phone before stopping on one with the symbols matching Santa’s replaced with wilds. The final modifier is Wild Camera, which can see colossal wilds sized either 2×2, 3×3 or 4×4 land.

Should players complete a trail with the Lock & Spin toy in view, it will trigger the Lock & Spin feature. During this, each position on the grid is an individual reel. The bonus starts with three spins and is reset whenever a blue, green or red bauble worth between x0.5 and x9 symbol lands in view.

At the end of the Lock & Spin bonus, all bauble wins are added together and paid out to the player. If a full grid is achieved, an additional 1,000x their total bet is awarded to the player.

Bernd Baumert, director of Games Production and Operations at Greentube, said: “The release of A Christmas Full of Wilds marks the most wonderful time of the year, and what a way to do so.

“This feature-filled slot is Greentube’s gift to slot enthusiasts around the world and we hope they enjoy immersing themselves in the headline features such as Trail & Wins and Lock & Spin.”