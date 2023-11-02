Greentube celebrates Ski Challenge milestone as game surpasses 20 million races

Ski Challenge has been produced in collaboration with three of the world's most successful ski associations.

In just one year, Greentube’s Ski Challenge has achieved a remarkable feat, surpassing 20 million races and 600,000 downloads.

Ski Challenge, the fast-paced esports game by Greentube, the NOVOMATIC Digital Gaming and Entertainment division, has officially surpassed 20 million races and 600,000 downloads following its official launch a year ago.

Available to play on iOS and Android, the high-octane game is based on Greentube’s first-ever published game, Ski Challenge from 1998.

The modern iteration sees players representing their favourite teams and countries competing head-to-head in organised tournaments with real-money prizes. It features seven of the world’s most famous downhill skiing tracks including Zermatt, Bormio, and Zauchensee.

Players can also collect skill points by winning competitive races, which sees them reach new heights by ranking in one of several categories – Bronze, Silver, Gold and Master. In addition to being ranked, players can etch their name in history by appearing on new time-based leaderboards, showcasing which skiers really are king of the hill.

Ski Challenge has been produced in collaboration with three of the world’s most successful ski associations, Austria’s ÖSV, Swiss-Ski, and Deutscher Skiverband, adding to the authenticity of a product that has proven to be a major hit with players over the past 12 months.

Michael Bauer, Greentube’s CFO/CGO, said: “Our year-long journey towards this fantastic milestone has been a collective effort marked by innovation, perseverance, and a shared vision. In an industry where excellence is the benchmark, our game’s achievement is proof of the high standards we uphold.

“We are extremely excited as to what the future holds for Ski Challenge as it continues to grow day by day. We’d like to extend our appreciation to each and everyone who contributed to helping us reach 20 million races and 600,000 downloads.”