Greentube furthers US expansion through Connecticut licence

Entertaining titles from Greentube’s broad portfolio will soon be available in the US market.

Press release.- Greentube, the NOVOMATIC Interactive division, has received an Online Gaming Service Provider licence from the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection. The supplier continues to broaden its reach in the growing US market.

Greentube is now primed to enter new partnerships with operators in the Constitution State, where online sports betting and casino have been operational since October 2021. This latest licence is Greentube’s third in the US, having entered the market in both New Jersey and Michigan.

Entertaining titles from Greentube’s broad portfolio, including Diamond Cash: Mighty Emperor, Diamond Cash: Mighty Elephant, Diamond Cash: Mighty Sevens and Diamond Cash: Oasis Riches, as well as other titles developed specifically for US players will soon be available in the market.

See also: Greentube enhances software development capabilities with Ineor acquisition

Recently released numbers show that Connecticut’s sports betting and iGaming market reached record levels in December 2022, with iGaming wagering hitting $1bn for the first time within an overall total of $1.16bn.

This figure highlights the depth of the market available to Greentube as it continues to focus on the US, with a further launch being prepared for Pennsylvania. The supplier recently enhanced its content creation capabilities in the region through a joint venture with emerging studio Flamingocatz and the acquisition of US development studio Present Creative.

Michael Bauer, CFO/CGO at Greentube, said: “North America continues to be a key region for us and in gaining a third US state licence, we have achieved an important step in our growth journey. There is major potential within the US market and having acquired additional development capabilities to cater to local players, we believe we are well-placed to serve the market with premium content. We are looking forward to teaming up with operators in Connecticut and can’t wait to see how players in the state react to our portfolio.”