Greentube extends Italian presence with Eurobet partnership

This way players will get access to a number of very good games in the region.

Press release.- Greentube, the NOVOMATIC Gaming and Entertainment division, has bolstered its position as a leading supplier of online content in Italy after agreeing to a partnership with Eurobet.

Players of the well-established Entain-owned operator will gain access to a whole host of Greentube’s top-performing games in the region including classic slots Book of Ra™, Lucky Lady’s Charm™ and Dolphin’s Pearl™ deluxe.

The leading brand will also be able to enjoy newer Greentube titles including the ever-popular Diamond Link™ and Cash Connection™ series of slots.

Italy has long been a key market for Greentube, with key acquisitions in the region recently including Capecod and Admiral Sport. The Eurobet partnership looks to continue to grow its market penetration, whilst also furthering the relationship with Entain Gaming Group.

David Bolas, Commercial Director at Greentube UK, said: “This is another very important step that Greentube has taken in strengthening its position as one of the top content providers in Italy.”

And he added: “Supporting a key partner in the Entain Gaming Group via its Eurobet brand is crucial to Greentube’s wider European content strategy in regulated markets.”

On the other hand Alfredo Melloni, Head of Gaming at Eurobet, said: “We’ve cultivated a fantastic relationship with Greentube and we’re absolutely delighted to be able to offer a selection of their top games to our growing play base.”