Greentube grows presence in Netherlands and Belgium through Carousel deal

Press release.- Greentube, the NOVOMATIC Digital Gaming and Entertainment division, has taken its extensive games catalogue live in the regulated Dutch and Belgian markets with Carousel.be and 711.nl.

Carousel’s customers in both countries can now enjoy titles from Greentube’s comprehensive portfolio, including a variety of top-performing classics such as Random Runner™, Simply Wild™ and Grand Slam™ Casino, along with modern-day favourites including Diamond Link™: Mighty Elephant, Book of Ra™ deluxe, Sizzling Hot™ deluxe and many more.

The successful integration adds to a wealth of deals struck by the supplier following the regulation of the Dutch market last year.

Greentube is able to offer its games through Dutch and Belgian supplier licences, which include all requisite game certifications. Carousel is certified by Dutch gaming regulator De Kansspelautoriteit (KSA) and Belgium’s Gaming Commission.

Andy Duschek, sales and key account manager for the Netherlands at Greentube, said: “In the space of less than a year since the regulated market opened, we have seen that our games have produced very strong results in the Dutch market and our goal now is to build on that excellent start.

“Carousel is a trusted operator in both the Netherlands and Belgium and this agreement enables us to grow our presence in both markets, providing players with high-quality gaming experiences that resonate with the local preferences of the customer base.”

Gilles De Backer, COO at Carousel, said: “We always strive to deliver to our players a safe and entertaining online environment that delivers content to a wide range of players.

“The balance of classic and innovative titles offered by Greentube is a perfect fit for the needs of players in both the Netherlands and Belgium and we see this agreement as representing the start of a partnership that will continue to flourish.”

