Greentube gains further momentum in the Dutch market with One Casino launch

Digital conversions of AWP titles are now available to the operator’s player base.

Press release.- Greentube, the NOVOMATIC Digital Gaming and Entertainment division, has bolstered its reach in the Netherlands after taking its portfolio live with local brand One Casino.

Digital conversions of AWP titles which have long proven popular in the local market are now available to the operator’s player base, including Random Runner 15, Simply Wild and Club 2000, alongside hits such as Book of Ra deluxe, Sizzling Hot deluxe, and games from the Cash Connection series.

Greentube’s portfolio has quickly gained an impressive fan following in the Netherlands with the supplier’s localised approach to slot creation appealing to players throughout the country.

The partnership with One Casino, an operator with over 1,300 titles in its offering, puts Greentube’s games in front of an even wider local audience, further enforcing its position as a leading supplier in the Dutch market.

Andy Duschek, regional manager at Greentube, said: “The Dutch market has been a success story for us and we are thrilled to further boost our presence in this key region through this collaboration with One Casino. We continue to develop localised content that we know resonates with Dutch players and combined with some of our all-time top-performing titles, this partnership is sure to highly benefit One Casino and their customers.”

Mark Schram, CEO of One Casino, added: “The integration of Greentube’s slots into One Casino’s platform marks a fantastic collaboration, enabling us to offer even more variety to our customers. We are excited to bring a diverse and proven portfolio of localised games to our players.

“We are particularly excited about the opportunity to introduce new types of entertainment to our players through this partnership with Greentube. Their expertise, coupled with our focus on providing excellent gaming, puts us in a prime position to create an environment that’s truly enjoyable and engaging for our users.”

“Together with Greentube, we look forward to pushing the boundaries of innovation and delivering unparalleled entertainment to our players. This collaboration not only expands our game collection but also reinforces our dedication to providing a dynamic and thrilling gaming platform for our growing community of users.”