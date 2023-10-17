Greentube continues Ontario expansion following Betway launch

Ontario continues to be a key market for the company since it received its supplier license in 2022.

Press release.- Greentube, the Novomatic Digital Gaming and Entertainment division, has continued to grow its presence in Ontario by taking its games live with leading operator and long-term partner Betway.

The supplier’s extensive portfolio of content, including classic hits such as Book of Ra Deluxe, Sizzling Hot Deluxe and Lord of the Ocean, will be made available to Canadian players across the province.

A host of contemporary titles will also make their way online. These include Egyptian Underworld, Apollo God of the Sun 10 Win Ways and Book of Ra Deluxe 10 Win Ways, as the supplier continues to deliver popular games featuring first-class features and mechanics.

The integration of content took place through the iForium aggregation platform as Greentube continues to gain greater coverage across the region.

Ontario continues to be a key market for the company since it received its supplier license from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario in 2022. This followed multiple launches across Canada in the provinces of British Columbia, Manitoba and Quebec.

Jordan Wall, sales & key account manager at Greentube, said: “Greentube has a fantastic long-standing partnership with Betway and together we have achieved fantastic things in established and emerging markets worldwide. We’re excited for our continued mutual growth across North America.”

Joachim Bjerg, head of marketing for Betway in Ontario, said: “It’s great for the Betway brand and Greentube, a leading provider of classic gaming content, to partner up in Ontario. Our market data shows that our customers really enjoy playing fun and innovative casino games, so adding premium content like Greentube’s will continue to help Betway thrive in the province.”