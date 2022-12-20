Greentube agrees joint venture with Flamingocatz to strengthen North American content output

A number of titles are already in development and are set to be introduced in 2023, initially in North America.

Press release.- Greentube, the NOVOMATIC Digital Gaming and Entertainment division, has entered into a joint venture with emerging studio Flamingocatz, in a partnership that will see new content created for North American markets.

Greentube has acquired a 40 per cent stake in Flamingocatz, a games developer established in 2022 to bring disruptive slot titles to the Americas, through innovative mathematics, unique design and a clear mission to entertain.

The two parties will collaborate on developing future content for Greentube’s portfolio, leveraging Flamingocatz’s local knowledge and production capacity, to bring titles that deliver on player expectations.

A number of titles are already in development and are set to be introduced in 2023, initially in North America, but later also to other markets where Greentube is active.

Through the partnership, Greentube will significantly improve its value proposition in the US and Canada, where the company has invested heavily in the last year to introduce localized and relevant content to become a leading supplier to the iGaming industry.

The joint venture with Flamingocatz comes just months after Greentube acquired US development studio Present Creative, and further underlines the company’s ambitious intentions to grow in regulated North American markets.

Michael Bauer, CFO/CGO at Greentube, said: “We remain committed to growing our presence in North America and through this joint venture with Flamingocatz, we will further strengthen our capabilities, working with a talented and very experienced team who sits on a lot of local knowledge. Having a laser focus on what local players desire is paramount to us and this partnership will help us execute our growth strategy in the US and Canada.”

Job Spiero, Co-Founder at Flamingocatz, said: ” We are very excited to work on this new studio together with Greentube and we could not have hoped for a better partner to go into the Americas. With Greentube’s vast experience in distribution, placement, and marketing of games and Flamingocatz’s ‘outside of the box’ way of creating games, we have very high hopes for this partnership.”