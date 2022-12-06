Greentube takes players on the sweetest journey in latest release Star Candy

Star Candy is a high volatility 5-reel, 50-payline slot with vibrant graphics.

Press release.- Greentube, the NOVOMATIC Digital Gaming and Entertainment division, is inviting players to join them on undoubtedly its sweetest game to date, Star Candy.

This high volatility 5-reel, 50 payline slot has vibrant graphics that are good enough to eat, and gameplay offering wins of up to 840x by way of stacked symbols and a potentially unlimited number of free spins during a bonus round that also boasts a progressive win multiplier.

Each reel has the possibility of featuring one highlighted field and one Star Candy symbol during the base game. Therefore, players can trigger the free spins bonus with between one and five Star Candy symbols, with each symbol awarding 10 free spins.

During the free spins bonus round a progressive multiplier starts at 1x, increasing by one every time the player registers a winning spin. Players will also receive an additional five free spins for every Star Candy symbol that lands on a highlighted field during the bonus round.

See also: Greentube launched the new slot, Diamond Tales: The Ugly Duckling

As well as being Greentube’s tastiest game this year, Star Candy also offers players the opportunity to gamble up to 500x their total bet and utilise a lucrative Buy Bonus, potentially netting huge cash prizes.

Steve Cross, Director of Games Development and Operations at Greentube, said: “Everyone at Greentube is extremely excited about the release of Star Candy and we couldn’t have asked for a more entertaining game to see out the year.

“We are confident players will love everything this wonderful candy-themed adventure has to offer.”