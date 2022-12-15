Greentube goes live in Ontario with landmark Entain deal

This latest deal adds to its existing operations in British Columbia, Quebec, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

Press release.- Greentube, the NOVOMATIC Digital Gaming and Entertainment division, has taken its content live in the regulated market of Ontario for the first time thanks to a major deal with Entain Gaming Group.

The agreement, which follows on from Greentube gaining its supplier licence from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) earlier this year, strengthens an already blooming partnership with Entain by taking a series of top-performing games live with leading operator brands BetMGM, PartyCasino and Bwin in the Canadian province.

Players on all three brands can now enjoy popular Greentube titles including those from the Diamond Link series, Mighty Emperor, Mighty Elephant and Mighty Sevens, with further titles set to follow in the coming months.

See also: Greentube takes players on the sweetest journey in latest release Star Candy

Canada is already a region of key strategic importance for Greentube, and the latest deal adds to its existing operations in British Columbia, Quebec, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

The new market entry is the latest in Greentube’s North American push where it is already live in the US states of New Jersey and Michigan with BetMGM. The supplier gained its Michigan licence earlier this year, with online gambling operational in the Great Lake State since January 2021.

David Bolas, Greentube’s Commercial Director, said: “This launch in Ontario with BetMGM, PartyCasino and Bwin is the latest vital milestone for Greentube. As a market debut, it represents the next significant step in delivering our North American strategy and underlines the importance of our key relationship with Entain Gaming Group.”