Greentube strengthens US capabilities with Present Creative acquisition

Press release.- Greentube, the NOVOMATIC Digital Gaming and Entertainment division, has acquired US development studio Present Creative as the company continues its growth strategy in North America.

The acquisition will see Greentube further expand its presence in the US, where it has made significant inroads over the last 12 months, with the supplier bolstering its local product offering.

Present Creative is a US-based development studio with a proven track record of creating content for the iGaming and iLottery sectors. The studio brings significant experience from its background in both real money and casual gaming and has created its own original and innovative games, a number of which were recently approved to be released by the Michigan State Lottery.

Through the acquisition, Greentube will gain a local team focused on game design and sales in the US. The acquisition will boost the capabilities of Present Creative, as well as increasing the speed to market of its content roadmap.

Greentube entered the US in September 2021 and is now live in New Jersey and Michigan. The supplier has also received a licence to operate in the Canadian province of Ontario and has ambitious plans to further grow in North America.

Michael Bauer, CFO/CGO at Greentube, said: “We are thrilled to announce this acquisition as Present Creative is a very good fit for us. They have strong experience of developing exciting games and know the intricacies of the North American market well, enabling us to add even more local flavour to our games. The US is a market of great importance to us, and we have bold plans to become a leading supplier in the region. This acquisition will propel that expansion.”

Ben Sutherland, CEO and Co-Founder at Present Creative, said: “We are excited to now be part of the Greentube family and this acquisition will allow us to speed up our development processes and take our content to new heights. This is a fantastic opportunity for Present Creative and we look forward to working closely with Greentube to bring exciting new content to local players through their impressive operator network.”

