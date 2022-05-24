Greece increases maximum stake limit for online casino

The Greek government has raised the maximum stake limit for online slots and table games.

Greece.- The Greek government has confirmed a relaxation of stake limits for online casino gaming and poker. It published the change in the Hellas government gazette, raising the maximum wager for online slots and table games from €2 to €20.

The change applies with immediate effect and applies to online poker and associated RNG games. The government has also doubled the limit for jackpots from €70,000 to €140,000.

The government made the decision after a review of the first year of regulated online gaming undertaken by the Greek Ministry of Finance. Hellenic Gaming Commission (HGC) president Dimitris Ntzanatos welcomed the move saying that the regulator supported the decision in its audit of the market in its first year.

As for game design, the Hellenic Gaming Commission (HGC) said that gaming operators have also been permitted to reduce spin times from three to two seconds. It has also extended the window for operators to connect to its compliance central monitoring system to December 2022. Some 15 operators have new Greek online gaming licences.

OPAP divests its stake in Betano

Last month, the Greek gambling group OPAP SA informed investors that it had divested its 36.75 per cent stake in Betano, Kaizen Gaming’s sportsbook subsidiary. It sold the stake to Rubidium Holding, an indirect investment vehicle fully owned by Allwyn Entertainment.

OPAP will receive €50m in cash on a debt-free basis upfront and incentives on Betano’s performance for the next three financial years. The divestment depends on OPAP receiving regulatory approval from the Greek regulator, the Hellenic Markets Authority.