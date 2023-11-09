Graton Resort & Casino celebrates 10th anniversary

The venue in Rohnert Park, California, broke ground on a $1bn expansion in June.

US.- Graton Resort & Casino is celebrating its 10th anniversary in Rohnert Park, California. The venue, opened on November 5, 2013.

Greg Sarris, chairman Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria, said: “As we celebrate our 10th anniversary, I’d like to acknowledge our dedicated team members who go above and beyond every day to make sure that our property is the best of the best. When most organizations were experiencing the ‘Great Resignation’ during the Covid-19 pandemic, we saw the opposite happening here at Graton Resort & Casino. When our doors re-opened, 98 per cent of team members returned. People make their careers at Graton.”

Sarris also commented on the casino’s contributions to community causes: “We want to serve our community, and we feel it is our responsibility as stewards of the people and land in and around Sonoma County. We’ve given to local educational institutions, arts organizations, food banks, literacy organizations, historical groups, emergency relief and housing non-profits. I am so proud of our commitment to each other and to those who we can help. Together, we make a better life for those around us.”

In June, the resort broke ground for a $1bn expansion, which will include an additional hotel wing and expanded casino floor. The work will employ 2,000 temporary union construction jobs and create 600 new Graton Resort & Casino team members.

The casino will add approximately 144,000 square feet, 2,000 new slot machines, a new poker room and a new high-limit area. A new five-storey hotel wing will have over 200 rooms, a 28,000 square-foot rooftop restaurant with indoor and outdoor seating for 480 guests and a 3,500-seat theater.

The casino recently announced the promotion of Amy Ellis to the position of chief human resources officer. She is responsible for managing the recruitment and retention of employees as well as overseeing team member engagement, development and wellness programmes and benefits.

The venue has promoted Brian Green to the post of chief operating officer. Green is a veteran gaming executive with more than 25 years of operations and management experience.