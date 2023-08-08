Graton Resort & Casino names Brian Green as chief operating officer

Green is a veteran gaming executive with more than 25 years of operations and management experience.

US.- Graton Resort & Casino in Rohnert Park, California, has announced the promotion of Brian Green to the post of chief operating officer. Green is a veteran gaming executive with more than 25 years of operations and management experience. He has been Graton Resort’s vice president and assistant general manager since 2017.

In his new role, Green is responsible for overseeing daily operations, executing the casino’s long-term goals, and working alongside the casino’s newly appointed president, Lana Rivera. Previously, Green served in operational and managerial roles at various Station Casinos properties.

Rivera said: “We are fortunate to have an accomplished industry veteran like Brian on our executive team. He continuously strives to improve the way we serve our guests, support our team members, and create an experience at Graton Resort & Casino that is one-of-a-kind.”

Green commented: “I’m proud to be part of Graton Resort and Casino’s executive team, providing a first-class gaming experience in Sonoma County. It’s an honor to be part of the casino’s next phase of growth, and I look forward to continuing to positively impact the guest experience as COO.”

Rivera was named president of the California venue in July. She had been general manager since 2019. Rivera continues to report directly to Greg Sarris, tribal chairman for the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria. She will also lead the recently announced $1bn property expansion.

California Nations Indian Gaming Association adds new members

The California Nations Indian Gaming Association (CNIGA) has added two more tribes to its membership. Joining CNIGA are the Paskenta Band of Nomlaki Indians and the Big Valley Band of Pomo. With these new additions, the CNIGA has grown from 34 tribes in late 2019 to 50.

Of the CNIGA tribes, forty-four are gaming tribes, giving the organisation nearly 70 per cent of all gaming tribes in California. The Alturas Indian Rancheria, Big Sandy Rancheria of Mono Indians, the Colusa Rancheria, the Karuk Tribe, and the Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation joined CNIGA in February. The latter four tribes are former CNIGA members.