Golden Nugget Las Vegas Hotel and Casino to host Grand Poker Series

The 16th Annual Grand Poker Series will feature 96 poker tournaments from May 28 to July 1.

US.- The Golden Nugget Las Vegas Hotel and Casino has launched the 16th Annual Grand Poker Series, which will take place from May 28 to July 1. The event will be hosted in the Grand Event Center and will feature 96 poker tournaments over 34 days.

There will be 63 no-limit hold’em tournaments. Other events include Omaha 8 or Better, Pot Limit Omaha, Triple Stud, and Big-O, along with mixed game formats. New this year is a $1,000,000 Guarantee Goldenaire Mystery Bounty Event.

See also: The Commerce Casino & Hotel to host WSOP Tournament of Champions

Joel Garcia, Golden Nugget Las Vegas poker room manager, said: “We’re thrilled to be hosting the 16th annual Grand Poker Series at The Golden Nugget. We’re back with affordable buy-ins and great guarantees that exceed $3.5m. Some of the best poker dealers and staff around the country call this place home during the summer and this year’s Grand Poker Series is sure to be another roaring success.”

Nevada gaming revenue reaches $1.34bn in February

Nevada gaming revenue reached $1.34bn in February, up 8.5 per cent from January ($1.27m), according to the Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB). Table games revenue totalled $514.6m, an increase of 24 per cent, while slot machine revenue increased 0.6 per cent to $827.6m. Taxable revenue was $1.17bn, down 2 per cent.

The Las Vegas Strip generated $800.7m in revenue, up 17 per cent year-on-year and 12 per cent from January 2024. Baccarat generated $180.5m from 413 units. Revenue from blackjack was $107.9m, one-cent slots $78.8m and roulette $24.4m.