The Commerce Casino & Hotel to host WSOP Tournament of Champions

The World Series of Poker event will take place in May.

US.- The World Series of Poker (WSOP) has announced its 2024 Tournament of Champions Schedule and details for the conclusion of the 19th edition of the WSOP Circuit (WSOP-C), which kicked off at Oklahoma’s Choctaw Casino Resort. After more than 25 stops, the circuit will conclude with WSOP Circuit Los Angeles at The Commerce Casino & Hotel in Los Angeles, California, from May 10-24,.

The Tournament of Champions will take place May 22 to 24 with a $1m freeroll. WSOP gold ring winners and WSOP bracelet winners from the live or online circuit events who have qualified through May 2024 will receive an invitation.

Ty Stewart, senior vice president and executive director of the WSOP, said: “For years, the Commerce has been the home of poker in Los Angeles and one of the leading card rooms in the world. We look forward to kicking off our new strategic relationship with a special WSOP Circuit finale and the Tournament of Champions bracelet event. We also look forward to qualifying more players from Los Angeles for the WSOP Main Event than ever before.”

Spencer Villaseñor, director of guest experience at The Commerce Casino & Hotel, added: “We are ecstatic to merge our strengths with the World Series of Poker. This collaboration marks the convergence of two giants in the poker world and presents endless possibilities. Together, we are committed to pushing boundaries and setting new standards of excellence in the industry.”