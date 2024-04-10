Golden Matrix completes MeridianBet acquisition

The acquisition was approved by Golden Matrix’s board of directors and the company’s shareholders at a special meeting

US.- Golden Matrix Group has closed the previously announced acquisition of MeridianBet Group and its related companies in a cash, debt and stock transaction. The acquisition was approved by Golden Matrix’s board of directors and the company’s shareholders at a special meeting. The combination of the two companies’ B2B and B2C casino, sports betting and tournament platforms creates a global enterprise operating in 17 countries on four continents.

See also: Golden Matrix reports revenue of $11m for Q3

Golden Matrix chief executive officer Brian Goodman said: “This is a momentous occasion, and one that we believe will result in a fundamental, as well as a transformational, change for our rapidly growing company. The consolidated businesses are expected to deliver significant increases in both revenues and profitability, and we believe we are now well-positioned to continue our growth trajectory and deliver incremental value to all our stakeholders.”